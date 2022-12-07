Georgia Runoff Ratings: Fox News Tops Primetime; MSNBC Wins Total Viewers, CNN Tops Demo During Hour Race Was Called For Raphael Warnock

Fox News topped viewership on Tuesday night as cable news networks focused on the Georgia runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker , but its rivals had momentary spikes during the hour when the race was called.

Fox News, which covered the returns as part of its regular primetime lineup, averaged 3.15 million viewers in primetime, compared to 2.98 million for MSNBC and 1.7 million for CNN . MSNBC touted the fact that it beat CNN in total viewership again, as it did for the midterm election night coverage last month.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 535,000, compared to 475,000 for CNN and 472,000 for MSNBC.

In the 10 PM ET hour, when networks called the race for Warnock, MSNBC’s audience rose to 3.2 million, compared to 2.9 million for Fox News and The Ingraham Angle and 1.94 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, CNN averaged 550,000, compared to 512,000 for MSNBC and 480,000 for The Ingraham Angle .

Fox News’ The Five was the most watched cable news show for the day on Tuesday, averaging 3.5 million viewers, while Hannity was the top in the 25-54 demo with 570,000.

The figures are from Nielsen via MSNBC and Fox News.