'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia

Police in North Philadelphia are looking to identify the suspect who shot at a man during an afternoon carjacking.

According to police, the crime happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.

"I did leave my car running, which is a mistake that I made. And when I finished at the store, I turned and looked back, and I seen a guy kind of inside my driver's window reaching in," said Jerry Holloman.

Police said when the victim confronted the man, the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the victim. The victim was able to run away.

"I just heard shots going off behind me, so I knew I made the right decision to takeoff and run," Holloman said.

The suspect took off in the car, which has since been recovered by police.

"By the grace of God, I am still here. So, that's the only thing I can be grateful for. I feel like I was blessed that day to still be alive, to still be able to come to work and be able to talk to you guys today," Holloman said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue puffy coat, blue jeans with rips in the knees, and two-tone sneakers. He was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.