‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar : The Way of Water .

The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters in North America on December 16.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron , Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

ABC

Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:00-10:30 p.m. EST/PST

FX

Thursday, Dec. 15, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Freeform

Monday, Dec. 26, 7:30-11:00 p.m. EST/PST

Deadline

Deadline

