Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Man Demands Possessions of 'Selfish' Sister as Christmas Present Gifts for His Own Children
Is it ever appropriate to ask for someone else’s belongings?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Chepinska on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many households all over the world are getting prepared for the big day on December 25th.
I decorated my Christmas tree with McDonald’s toys — my kids are lovin’ it
A Florida mom on a shoestring budget is patting herself on the back for transforming her kids’ old McDonald’s Happy Meal toys into Christmas ornaments. Rachael Harrison, 31, said she spent about $15 — or roughly the cost of four Happy Meals — to repurpose the trinkets using a small screwdriver, screws and black ribbon. While some parents might grimace at the cheesy decorations, Harrison said her kids, Madeline, 6, and Drake, 2, relished the result. “I’m very sentimental as a mom, and I was cleaning my kids’ toy bin, and it was like a light bulb went off,” Harrison told SWNS. “I just...
BBC
Cost of living: Christmas wrapped for Gloucestershire families
A woman has been on a mission to make sure no child in her local area goes without a Christmas present this year. Louise Williamson, 54, from Gloucestershire, collected hundreds of presents to help families who otherwise might not be able to afford gifts. More than 200 families attended hubs...
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law loved cardinals. She loved anything emblazoned with cardinals, and she loved the crimson birds that frequented the trees in her backyard.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes
As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
PopSugar
28 Stocking Stuffers For Babies, Toddlers, Little Kids, and Big Kids
Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
dallasexpress.com
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
Labrador's Awestruck Reaction to Christmas Lights Show Has Viewers in Tears
Milo's owner Kayla told Newsweek she took him to the Jones Beach Light show in Long Island, New York, as a puppy last year and "he loved it" so much they had to come back.
momcollective.com
Sanity and Joy During the Holidays
It’s here! The most beautiful time of the year in so many ways. Time with loved ones, the lights, the decorations, cozy sweaters and blankets, and delicious meals and baked goods. But for moms, this can also come with a ton of stress, anxiety, and tears. Why are we like this?
kfrxfm.com
Woman Cheats Every Christmas
One woman asks Santa for some Strange for Christmas and apparently, he always delivers! Katie, the only name she provided, lives in the UK and cheats on her husband every Christmas. She said her husband does not like to participate in the holidays so she finds someone else who will. Read more HERE.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
Cat Caught Moving Christmas Decorations While Owner Sleeps in Funny Video
"He's stealing Christmas like the Grinch," one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "He wants to decorate upstairs too."
Comments / 0