Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nothing makes a holiday party more fun than a karaoke sing-off between family and friends. That’s why I always keep my favorite karaoke microphone on hand, just in case the perfect moment for a sing-along arises. As an at-home karaoke enthusiast, I’ve tried many types of karaoke machines and microphones with different features and specs. However, it wasn’t until last year I finally found “the one”: the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone. While searching around for the best Christmas gifts, I noticed that the Motown Magic...

33 MINUTES AGO