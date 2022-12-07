Action News Jax and our Family Focus partners teamed up to spread joy this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fourteen large boxes of new, unwrapped toys were collected Wednesday to benefit kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“I just want to make sure people are happy this Christmas and well taken care of,” one community member said.

Sarah Lapcevic is a certified child life specialist at Wolfson, a Family Focus Partner. She said the hospital truly appreciates all of the donations.

“These gifts mean the world to patients while they’re here at Christmas, because they don’t have a whole lot of control while they’re here at the hospital,” Lapcevic said.

A goal is to bring some normalcy to children who won’t be able to wake up in their own beds this Christmas season.

First Florida Credit Union is another one of Action News Jax’s Family Focus Partners.

“It’s in our DNA to give back, and it’s just one of those easy things we can do to support this initiative,” said Brent Lister, CEO of First Florida Credit Union.

