Missoula County, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth

It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues

Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

We Aren't Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall

Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Cheers To New Montana Traditions

Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]

First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
MISSOULA, MT
