Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden

It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
