Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 19

GAEL Moriarty
2d ago

these are difficult times for everyone ... police are badly short staffed and I believe are doing their best to keep us safe ... not everyone ... every citizen or every police man or woman can be at their most cordial under difficult times

2
mark may
3d ago

People don’t always tell the whole story! Don’t people realize that a vast majority of people cops deal with are ignorant and irate!

5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tubecityonline.com

City Ends Garbage Contract, Seeks Legal Action

Council drops County Hauling, OK’s agreement with Big’s. After three years of a sometimes-frustrating relationship with its contracted garbage collection company, McKeesport is changing vendors and preparing to go to court. At Wednesday’s meeting, city council by 7-0 vote approved a three-year contract with Big’s Sanitation of Rostraver...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy fired by city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy has been fired.The move comes almost a year after he was first arrested and accused of witness tampering.In December 2021, Dunlevy was accused of interfering in a sexual assault case against a friend and allegedly tried to intimidate the teenage victim's father.He was initially charged with a felony, which was later dropped, but faced other misdemeanor charges.The mayor put Dunlevy on leave while the case was investigated. On Tuesday, the city officially fired him.In a statement, Duquesne Solicitor Myron Sainovich says Dunlevy was fired based on, "his inability to perform duties of the position," "inappropriate interaction with witnesses" and "conduct unbecoming a police officer."Dunlevy, who had been chief since 2018, declined to comment on Thursday. 
DUQUESNE, PA
Tribune-Review

Gainey looks to revamp Art Commission after removing all prior commissioners

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday said he is looking to change how the city’s Art Commission functions, weeks after removing all prior commissioners from their posts. Gainey’s office and the Department of City Planning proposed to split the Art Commission into two separate committees — one that will review public art and another that will review civic design. Currently, both areas are under the purview of a unified Art Commission.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Medical examiner IDs missing Frazer woman

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Armstrong County as those of Darlene Harbison of Frazer. The identification comes after Allegheny County Police on Monday reported that a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter that day on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin was registered to Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Community weighs in on search for new Pittsburgh police chief

The search for a new Chief of Police in Pittsburgh is underway, and the mayor’s Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley says the foundation of the process is obtaining input from residents while a search firm gathers resumes from prospective candidates. As part of that process, residents and members of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
PITTSBURGH, PA

