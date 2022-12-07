Read full article on original website
GAEL Moriarty
2d ago
these are difficult times for everyone ... police are badly short staffed and I believe are doing their best to keep us safe ... not everyone ... every citizen or every police man or woman can be at their most cordial under difficult times
2
mark may
3d ago
People don’t always tell the whole story! Don’t people realize that a vast majority of people cops deal with are ignorant and irate!
5
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
tubecityonline.com
City Ends Garbage Contract, Seeks Legal Action
Council drops County Hauling, OK’s agreement with Big’s. After three years of a sometimes-frustrating relationship with its contracted garbage collection company, McKeesport is changing vendors and preparing to go to court. At Wednesday’s meeting, city council by 7-0 vote approved a three-year contract with Big’s Sanitation of Rostraver...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Allegheny County
CLAIRTON — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Wilson Avenue in Clairton at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot...
2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman accused in a deadly shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in October appeared in court Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. Keaundre Crews and Maurissa Spencer are both facing charges in connection with...
Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy fired by city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy has been fired.The move comes almost a year after he was first arrested and accused of witness tampering.In December 2021, Dunlevy was accused of interfering in a sexual assault case against a friend and allegedly tried to intimidate the teenage victim's father.He was initially charged with a felony, which was later dropped, but faced other misdemeanor charges.The mayor put Dunlevy on leave while the case was investigated. On Tuesday, the city officially fired him.In a statement, Duquesne Solicitor Myron Sainovich says Dunlevy was fired based on, "his inability to perform duties of the position," "inappropriate interaction with witnesses" and "conduct unbecoming a police officer."Dunlevy, who had been chief since 2018, declined to comment on Thursday.
Drug forfeitures, seizures fund police equipment purchases in Westmoreland County
The Allegheny Township Police Department is doing away with its “bring your own gun to work” routine with help from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. The department used $9,300 it received from District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli to buy 15 department-issued 9 mm handguns and holsters for all of its officers, Chief Duane Fisher said.
Gainey looks to revamp Art Commission after removing all prior commissioners
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday said he is looking to change how the city’s Art Commission functions, weeks after removing all prior commissioners from their posts. Gainey’s office and the Department of City Planning proposed to split the Art Commission into two separate committees — one that will review public art and another that will review civic design. Currently, both areas are under the purview of a unified Art Commission.
Medical examiner IDs missing Frazer woman
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Armstrong County as those of Darlene Harbison of Frazer. The identification comes after Allegheny County Police on Monday reported that a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter that day on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin was registered to Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.
Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
pghcitypaper.com
Pa. Board of Pardons approves less than 10% of Marijuana Pardon Project applicants
Recent decisions from the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s much-hyped Marijuana Pardon Project indicate that the initiative will benefit many fewer people than previously expected. While Gov. Wolf said he hoped to offer “thousands of Pennsylvanians” a chance to clear their records of minor marijuana charges,...
wtae.com
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Community weighs in on search for new Pittsburgh police chief
The search for a new Chief of Police in Pittsburgh is underway, and the mayor’s Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley says the foundation of the process is obtaining input from residents while a search firm gathers resumes from prospective candidates. As part of that process, residents and members of...
wtae.com
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
Man killed in shooting in New Kensington, victim identified
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m. The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building and just a...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
Saxonburg police warning community after recent catalytic converter thefts
SAXONBURG, Pa. — Saxonburg police are looking for the thieves who allegedly stole some catalytic converters in the area. Tonight, the police are putting out a warning to the community. Detective Michael Hartman said thieves targeted a car in a family’s driveway last week along Hemlock Court, cutting off...
CMU students call on campus police to improve transparency, disarm officers in some situations
A group of seniors at Carnegie Mellon University have spent months researching campus policing. Now, they’re calling on the university to improve the transparency of its police department, disarm officers in certain situations and make it easier to provide feedback to the department. Four seniors presented the capstone project...
Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
