beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WSET
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care
In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City School Board meets for transportation workshop
UPDATE — Roanoke City School Board heard recommendations Thursday to address ongoing transportation problems. The issue is being seen by students all over the country as bus driver shortages lead to delayed drop-offs at school and at home. A transportation work group presented potential measures to the school board,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park. The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
WSLS
Dickens of a Christmas parade held in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday celebrations are underway across the region. Friday night marked the second week of the Annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Roanoke City. Downtown sidewalks were packed as families came out to enjoy the Christmas parade. The parade started on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Sweets by Shaneice
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday is for those with a sweet tooth. On the corner of Cambel and 5th Street near downtown Roanoke, you will find a bakery...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
WDBJ7.com
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
