Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WNDU
Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
WNDU
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
95.3 MNC
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
WNDU
South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
WNDU
Planning commissioners approve rezoning of city block for housing, grocery story
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Planners in Benton Harbor are opting into a zoning change to help bring new housing into the town. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the planning commissioners approved a motion to recommend rezoning a city block near W. Wall Street. The property of...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
Berrien County plans to use funds from National Opioid Settlement to solve crisis
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Berrien County Health Officials presented Commissioners with data on the county’s opioid crisis, and how funds that will be coming in from the National Opioid Settlement will be allocated. In February of this year, four major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station
The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
harborcountry-news.com
New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded starting next week. This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this...
WNDU
Berrien County Health Dept. to receive $4M for national opioid settlement
Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen at school bus stop. A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison. Over 2,000...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
Comments / 0