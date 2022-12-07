ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
ELKHART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts

City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
CROWN POINT, IN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart

December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
GOSHEN, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station

The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
harborcountry-news.com

New Buffalo Township marijuana picture coming into focus

NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board and Planning Commission narrowed down the potential portions of the township where marijuana-related businesses could be allowed under an amendment covering zoning during a well-attended Nov. 30 joint meeting. Three areas of the township are being proposed where marijuana dispensaries/micro businesses,...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Gunner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
MISHAWAKA, IN

