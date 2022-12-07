Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores
David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11
(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
Tails & Paws Holiday Festival ‘amps’ up annual animal fundraiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –The first annual Tails & Paws Holiday drive couldn’t have come at a better time for the 300 animals at Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter. Shelter Director Tammy Davis says the shelter is full, especially for this time of year. “It’s been a very tough year, we’ve actually seen an […]
Johnson City Press
Today's activists will be tomorrow's historical figures
A prominent Johnson City civil rights activist will gain recognition this weekend for her efforts to secure the right for women to vote. A Tennessee historical marker will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the former home of suffragist Eliza Shaut White, 611 E. Holston Ave.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Johnson City Press
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
Johnson City Press
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE – Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen for the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
Johnson City Press
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Johnson City Press
SCSO holding its Toys from Cops event next Saturday
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. "Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students becomes ill
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials. At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students were...
Johnson City Press
Temple Grandin applies visual perception to livestock, technology and learning
PENNINGTON GAP — “Any career starts with exposure and mentoring.”. Animal welfare and autism expert Temple Grandin used that phrase to explain good livestock handling practices and human education Friday in a lecture at the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap.
Johnson City Press
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Herald and Tribune
Vaping is on the rise among Washington County students
Washington County Schools have seen an uptick in how many students visit the bathroom – and it isn’t for the reason you would expect. Washington County School officials said at a Board of Education meeting Thursday, vaping is on the rise with middle school students. So much so, Chief Operations Officer Jarrod Adams said, that $25,622.50 is being used to install an additional 30 FlySense Vape Detectors in school bathrooms.
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Johnson City Press
Kiwanis Club donates $5,800 to Jonesborough's Shop with a Cop
The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club on Thursday presented the Jonesborough Police Department with a $5,800 donation toward its “Shop with a Cop” program — its largest ever donation to the program. Jonesborough’s Shop with a Cop program has been around since 2009, and pairs first responders with local...
