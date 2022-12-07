The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. "Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO