CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO