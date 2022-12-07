ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on N. Royal Tower Dr. this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 deputies of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove access firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Fort Mill man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Fort Mill man for a shooting that happened in the Winnsboro area over the weekend. Investigators say 42-year-old Robert C. Coffey is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in a home on Rockton Thruway Road off State Highway 34.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

‘My Son Is Innocent’; Local Mother Says Police Arrested Wrong Man For Shooting, Vandalism Of Daycare

CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny. Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area. According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Co. officials say they’ve identified one person involved in a fatal collision. Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr. Officials say 71-year-old Kathy Sonfelt was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

