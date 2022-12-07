Read full article on original website
Related
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Woman charged in fatal shooting outside home in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Rock Hill, according to police. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Crawford Road after receiving reports about a shooting. At the scene, police said...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on N. Royal Tower Dr. this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 deputies of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove access firearms from entering the wrong hands.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
Fort Mill man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Fort Mill man for a shooting that happened in the Winnsboro area over the weekend. Investigators say 42-year-old Robert C. Coffey is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in a home on Rockton Thruway Road off State Highway 34.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
wccbcharlotte.com
‘My Son Is Innocent’; Local Mother Says Police Arrested Wrong Man For Shooting, Vandalism Of Daycare
CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.
WIS-TV
Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny. Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area. According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar...
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
Spartanburg Co. deputy dies after ‘tragic accident’
A Spartanburg County deputy died several weeks after a "tragic accident" at his home.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
WLTX.com
Inmate death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center confirmed by coroner, county officials
The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Here's what officials have to say about the jail.
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
iheart.com
Woman Accused Of Signing Child Out Of School, Breaking Into Four Churches
(Lexington County, SC)- A woman is accused of taking her child with her to break into four churches in Lexington County. Forty-two-year-old Leslie Reese is charged with third-degree burglary and unlawful conduct toward a child. She allegedly signed her child out of school before breaking into the churches with the...
WIS-TV
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Co. officials say they’ve identified one person involved in a fatal collision. Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr. Officials say 71-year-old Kathy Sonfelt was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when...
Comments / 0