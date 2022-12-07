Potts Center grant winners announced

LIMA — The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center announced that five small and minority businesses located in Lima/Allen County have been selected to receive grant funding. Each company received funds in the amount of $500 to be used for the purchase of goods and services that they submitted as being essential to help grow and sustain their business.

Love The Neighbor Concierge Services provides services to the elderly and disabled people. Juliet Johnson assists families with services ranging from grocery delivery to paying bills and establishing good relationships with families. Juliet Johnson can be reached at 567-289-4278 or at [email protected]

Emerge Services LLC provides services that help people navigate through the Social Security system. They can help with the application process and filings for Medicare, disability and SSI retirement. Caroline Denise Lawrence had many years experience prior to starting her business. She may be reached at [email protected] or at 419-905-8661.

Shafer Urban Farms grows gourmet microgreens for restaurants and patrons. Microgreens — herbs with a high nutritional value — and sometimes fruit are grown and harvested within 9 – 14 days. Shafer Urban Farms can be contacted through their website at shaferurbanfarms.com.

Bean City Chicken is a food service provider specializing in fried chicken and other food items. Currently operating from a food trailer, Bean City Chicken offers catering services while working to establish a brick and mortar location. Bean City may be reached at 124 E. 4th St. or at 567-387-8564.

Mountain Moving Consulting Services LLC was created to work with startup nonprofits and current operating businesses. She creates business plans, does research and writes grants. She works with nonprofits and businesses to develop goals and strategies. Autumn Swanson can be found on Facebook at reached at 419-979-7638

These grants were made available to eligible for-profit businesses because of proceeds from the Mega Choir event designed to give support and encouragement to small businesses.

The purpose of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is to provide leadership guidance for startup entrepreneurs and small minority business development in the Lima/Allen County area. Reach the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center at 419-222-6045 ext 227.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409