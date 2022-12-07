ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Potts Center grant winners announced

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kwDM_0jaxgB5s00

LIMA — The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center announced that five small and minority businesses located in Lima/Allen County have been selected to receive grant funding. Each company received funds in the amount of $500 to be used for the purchase of goods and services that they submitted as being essential to help grow and sustain their business.

Love The Neighbor Concierge Services provides services to the elderly and disabled people. Juliet Johnson assists families with services ranging from grocery delivery to paying bills and establishing good relationships with families. Juliet Johnson can be reached at 567-289-4278 or at [email protected]

Emerge Services LLC provides services that help people navigate through the Social Security system. They can help with the application process and filings for Medicare, disability and SSI retirement. Caroline Denise Lawrence had many years experience prior to starting her business. She may be reached at [email protected] or at 419-905-8661.

Shafer Urban Farms grows gourmet microgreens for restaurants and patrons. Microgreens — herbs with a high nutritional value — and sometimes fruit are grown and harvested within 9 – 14 days. Shafer Urban Farms can be contacted through their website at shaferurbanfarms.com.

Bean City Chicken is a food service provider specializing in fried chicken and other food items. Currently operating from a food trailer, Bean City Chicken offers catering services while working to establish a brick and mortar location. Bean City may be reached at 124 E. 4th St. or at 567-387-8564.

Mountain Moving Consulting Services LLC was created to work with startup nonprofits and current operating businesses. She creates business plans, does research and writes grants. She works with nonprofits and businesses to develop goals and strategies. Autumn Swanson can be found on Facebook at reached at 419-979-7638

These grants were made available to eligible for-profit businesses because of proceeds from the Mega Choir event designed to give support and encouragement to small businesses.

The purpose of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is to provide leadership guidance for startup entrepreneurs and small minority business development in the Lima/Allen County area. Reach the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center at 419-222-6045 ext 227.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Midwest Electric donates to community

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric takes holiday giving to another level. This year, the electric cooperative’s employees, board directors and legal counsel joined together to donate $2,790 to three local organizations. The funds went to Mercy Unlimited in Wapakoneta, Our Home Family Resource Center in Celina and Agape Ministries in St. Marys. Each group received $930.
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Vantage seeking nomiations

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center is currently opening the nominations for the Class of 2023 Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates who have, through their performance and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and to Vantage Career Center after their graduation. Their exemplary public, personal and career achievements will serve to inspire and provide leadership to future graduates to achieve and serve in the same distinguished manner.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Lima Rotary distributes 11 scholarships

LIMA — The Lima Rotary Club distributed 11 scholarships to area students bringing the total number of scholarships given to 1,176 in an amount totalling $890,250. Receiving scholarships were Cierra Allenbaugh, Rhodes State College, business administration; Mariah Anderson, Apollo Career Center, dental hygienist; Thomas Bader, The Ohio State University-Lima campus, psychology ; Molly Brown, Apollo Career Center, EMT; Kaylyn Frisby, Bluffton University, MBA ; Sharika Gates, Rhodes State College, cardiographic; Anthony Gordon, Apollo Career Center, welding fabrication; Nicole Shaw, University of Northwestern Ohio, healthcare administration; Rachel Shelton, Rhodes State College, addictions, mental health and social work; Kaitlyn Triplett, Rhodes State College, radiographic imaging; and Rylee Vrooman, Rhodes State College, LPN.
LIMA, OH
davenportlibrary.com

At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center

The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Best of the Region winners honored

LIMA – There were almost 265,000 votes representing 10,000 people who voted in the Best of The Region Community Choice Awards. The program experienced a number of changes. An obvious change in the number of categories. Categories went from 50 to 178 in twelve varied, broad areas such as dining, pets, services and shopping. The voting consisted of three rounds instead of one round and done.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The gift of history

PANDORA — The Bridenbaugh school opened its doors Saturday for a Christmas-themed tour of several historic sites in Putnam County, from the restored one-room school to Riley Creek United Methodist Church and Red Fox Cabin. The former Riley township District School No. 3 closed in 1927. Seventy years later,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ellington joins law firm

SIDNEY — Christopher J. Ellington has become an associate of the law firm Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk. Ellington, a 2019 graduate of Ohio University, graduated as the valedictorian of the 2022 class of the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. His area of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come

Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2023 will be a difficult year for the city

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Van Wert receive dedvelopment funds from state

LIMA — Two mixed-used development projects in Lima and one in Van Wert will receive state support to increase new payroll and investments in the state. In southeast downtown Lima, two separate projects will be redeveloped, creating 134 full-time jobs and 43 constuction jobs in total. In downtown Van Wert, 19 largely vacant builings will be rehabilitated, creating 35 full-time and 46 construction jobs, according to a release.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

“Polar Express” showing at Lima Senior

LIMA — Lima Senior High School’s Masterworks choir is hosting a showing of the movie “’Polar Express” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Lima Senior Auditorium. The cost is $10 and includes the movie, popcorn, hot chocolate and a photo...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17

When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
The Lima News

Gordon running for Lima council president

LIMA — For nearly 10 years, 1st Ward Councilor Todd Gordon has called on the people of Lima to “be good to each other” at the end of every Lima City Council meeting. He is now hoping that voters in Lima will be good to him in next year’s election.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy