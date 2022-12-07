ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Vox

The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America

President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

New Investigative Journalism Scholarship At The Washington Association of Black Journalists To Be Unveiled By ‘Till’ Actor Jalyn Hall In Washington D.C.

Jalyn Hall, the young star who portrays Emmett Till in the film Till, will unveil a new Investigative Journalism Scholarship at the Washington Association of Black Journalists‘ inaugural Special Honors AwardsGala on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Special Honors Awards Gala salutes the legacy of Black journalists and the critical role they have played throughout history in maintaining democracy, by ensuring that every voice and perspective in the nation is heard.  Presented by Hall on behalf of fellow Till cast members and filmmakers, and MGM’s Orion and United Artists Releasing, the Investigative Journalism Scholarship will benefit local college journalism students and help further the organization’s efforts to increase the representation of Black journalists in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
connecticuthistory.org

Lemuel Haynes: America’s First Black Ordained Minister

Known as “one of colonial New England’s finest minds,” Lemuel Haynes was a father, husband, pastor, and patriot. Haynes is widely considered to be the first Black man in America to be ordained by a Protestant church. Throughout his life, he struggled to combat racial prejudice while his earnestness and religious aptitude brought him international acclaim.
TORRINGTON, CT

