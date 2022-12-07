Jalyn Hall, the young star who portrays Emmett Till in the film Till, will unveil a new Investigative Journalism Scholarship at the Washington Association of Black Journalists‘ inaugural Special Honors AwardsGala on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Special Honors Awards Gala salutes the legacy of Black journalists and the critical role they have played throughout history in maintaining democracy, by ensuring that every voice and perspective in the nation is heard. Presented by Hall on behalf of fellow Till cast members and filmmakers, and MGM’s Orion and United Artists Releasing, the Investigative Journalism Scholarship will benefit local college journalism students and help further the organization’s efforts to increase the representation of Black journalists in the...

