ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Brv2_0jaxg7eD00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets,” SLED said in a news release on Wednesday. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released on bond.

According to warrants provided to News13 by SLED, worked at Refuel station where an unspecified number of South Carolina Education Lottery tickets were stolen. SLED did not provide any additional information about the theft.

SLED said that on Sept. 29 Vanskiver allegedly redeemed multiple tickets worth a total of $610 at a Circle K store in Little River, at a Food Lion grocery store in Little River, at a Food Lion store in North Myrtle Beach and at a Lowes Foods store in Little River.

She also redeemed tickets worth $100 at a Circle K store in Little River on Oct. 4 and tickets worth $90 at a Circle K in Little River on Oct. 10, according to SLED.

Vanskiver was also arrested by Horry County police on Oct. 16 on four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent under $2,000. She also posted bond in that case and was released the same day. No information about that arrest was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Walter Mcneill
2d ago

some people just think they are to smart to get caught until they are arrested .working in a store she knew better but a habit will make you do some crazy things, Greed.

Reply
2
willowtwo
3d ago

She works at a gas station and wasn’t aware those lottery tickets are numbered?? 🤦‍♀️

Reply
6
Related
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot after an argument early Sunday morning at a home in Mullins, according to the Mullins Police Department. It happened on North Cypress Street, police said. As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mullins Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved. This is an ongoing investigation. […]
MULLINS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Stolen ambulance crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area. Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. Details are limited at...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy