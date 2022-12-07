Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are trying to identify a suspect in a serious hit and run crash that took place Tuesday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a severe injury to a pedestrian on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Police reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to the Jersey City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Jersey City man suffering from serious injuries. The The post Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO