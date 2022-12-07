Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’

Read full article on original website
Jersey City’s India Square shopkeepers on edge after recent crimes
It was 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a person in a black jacket and red pants peeked through one of the glass front doors of the Big Bazar supermarket, located on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood. Armed with a brick, he stared into the store...
Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
Hot Coffee Thrown In Face Of Jersey School Security Guard By Woman Being Asked To Leave
A Jersey City school security guard had hot coffee thrown in his face by a woman being asked to leave the premises on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. at Public School No. 23 on Romain Avenue, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The security guard...
hudsoncountyview.com
Officials gather at Jersey City City Hall to remember Dec. 10, 2019 shooting victims
A ceremony was held at Jersey City Hall last night to commemorate the third anniversary of the December 10, 2019 shootings at a Kosher deli in Greenville that claimed the lives of four innocent people. “Prior to December 2019, we invested millions of dollars in active shooting training. Unfortunately, this...
Storage Scammers Cut Locks, Shift Stuff From Unit To Unit At $1 A Throw: Rochelle Park PD
Two East Orange women exploited a promotion at a Rochelle Park storage facility by repeatedly moving their belongings from one unit to another while paying only $1 rent each time, authorities said. Township detectives began investigating following a break-in reported at the West Passaic Street storage facility this past Halloween.
Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police
A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said. Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her...
Police: 2 people arrested for robbing and attacking woman at Millburn Park
They say Kazir Stokes, of Newark, and a 17-year-old boy tackled the victim to the ground as they stole the woman's purse in Taylor Park Wednesday.
Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops
A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
Metuchen ‘Law and Order’ edition: North Carolina man allegedly claims he was Jonesdale Avenue homeowner
METUCHEN – The Metuchen Police Department used a bit of “Law and Order” humor as they posted recent police beat items on its social media page. On Metuchen’s edition of “Law and Order,” police apprehended a North Carolina man and charged him with burglary and defiant trespass at a Jonesdale Avenue residence.
Teen charged with making a terroristic threat following McDonald's incident in Bayonne
Police say the teen was with a group that started surrounding and cursing at officers.
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious
Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Positively New Jersey: Motel owner goes viral with TikTok videos
Bryan Arya found an outlet for his talents and massive audience by telling those stories and his own on TikTok.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are trying to identify a suspect in a serious hit and run crash that took place Tuesday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a severe injury to a pedestrian on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Police reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to the Jersey City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Jersey City man suffering from serious injuries. The The post Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City Heights hit-and-run that badly injured pedestrian
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a Heights hit-and-run that badly injured a pedestrian last night. At approximately 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck at the Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue intersection, County...
