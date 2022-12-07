ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious

Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are trying to identify a suspect in a serious hit and run crash that took place Tuesday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a severe injury to a pedestrian on Tuesday, is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Police reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to the Jersey City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Jersey City man suffering from serious injuries. The The post Jersey City police investigating serious hit and run pedestrian crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy