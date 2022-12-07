Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago. Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms. They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes...
Holidays and inflation hit community care centers harder than ever
The current inflation rate is up nearly 8% from last year. Community care centers say they feel the pressure.
NewsChannel 36
First Arena to bring festive family fun to the Twin Tiers with inaugural 'Joyfest'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First Arena is bringing a day of festive family fun to the Southern Tier with its inaugural "Joyfest" event. The celebration comes as the facility recognizes its one-year anniversary of reopening under Mammoth Sports and Entertainment. "It's really a little holiday entertainment gift to the community...
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
Comments / 0