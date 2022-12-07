ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Jury acquits driver accused in pedestrian's death

By By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM5JU_0jaxfxzB00

A Lucas County jury acquitted Wednesday a Toledo woman accused of criminal recklessness when she swerved to avoid a crash on Monroe Street and fatally struck a jaywalking pedestrian.

Shalon Tidwell, 41, was found not guilty of a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide in the verdict read before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lori Olender after three hours of deliberations.

The charge stemmed from the June 6, 2020 death of Roger Gibson, 24, who was in busy Monroe’s center left-turn lane near Woodmont Road when another car pulled out from Woodmont and into Monroe’s southeast-bound left lane, in which Ms. Tidwell was driving.

Ms. Tidwell swerved into the center turn lane to avoid a collision and hit Mr. Gibson.

Defense lawyer James Popil, who acknowledged during opening arguments Monday that Ms. Tidwell’s vehicle had caused Mr. Gibson’s death, said after the verdict that the jury of four men and eight women had reached the proper conclusion.

“It was a sudden, split-second decision to react,” Mr. Popil said of Ms. Tidwell’s action. “The pedestrian and the vehicle turning, both had made a choice to do their actions. My client’s decision was more a reaction to their decisions. We’re really pleased with the verdict.”

Prosecutors had argued that Ms. Tidwell should have veered into Monroe’s right lane rather than into the center turn lane, and also said that footage from a surveillance camera at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant indicated she was speeding at more than 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

A police report estimated her speed at 40 to 42 mph, and Mr. Popil said during the trial that the prosecution’s estimate “greatly exaggerated” her speed. Traffic emerging from the Wendy’s lot to enter the right lane constrained her option to veer into that lane, he argued.

The Wendy’s video was one of three angles showing the accident. Mr. Popil said the other vehicle was clearly identifiable and should have been investigated for causing the crash.

Mr. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms. Tidwell remained at the scene afterward to speak with police.

Comments / 11

Michael J Heard
3d ago

it was unfortunate accident I'm sure she wasn't trying to hit anyone just trying to avoid a very serious situation this could have happened to anyone of us you never know when

Reply
10
Janb
3d ago

Good news. Go home and enjoy your family and the comming holidays. I am sad that you were put through this.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given

A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man charged for murder in 2021 Clyde shooting acquitted of most serious charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was facing multiple charges, including murder, in a 2021 shooting in Clyde was acquitted Thursday of his most serious charges. Jermaine Howard, 24, appeared in court on Dec. 8 facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and three counts of felonious assault.
CLYDE, OH
13abc.com

Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man convicted of 1980s murder taken off death row

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1983 is now off of death row. A Lucas County judge vacated the death sentence for Gregory Esparza. He had filed an appeal, saying prosecutors back in the 80s withheld evidence during his trial. The...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief

Bowling Green Police arrested a man for criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. Police received a report of a male punching vehicles, pounding on the front door and kicking over a lamp on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. The resident of the home did not know the man.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police investigating after 27-year-old killed in Monroe County crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash that happened in Raisinville Township Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.The incident happened at about 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Shane D. Shobey of Dundee was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on S. Custer Road when his car crossed the center line and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled westbound in the south side ditch, driving over a culvert. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and crash a second time before coming to a stop.Police say that the airbags in Shobey's car had already been deployed after being involved in traffic crash just moments before. The previous crash happened on South Custer Road near Carrington Boulevard, in Monroe Township.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said.. Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial. In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy