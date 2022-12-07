Jury acquits driver accused in pedestrian's death

A Lucas County jury acquitted Wednesday a Toledo woman accused of criminal recklessness when she swerved to avoid a crash on Monroe Street and fatally struck a jaywalking pedestrian.

Shalon Tidwell, 41, was found not guilty of a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide in the verdict read before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lori Olender after three hours of deliberations.

The charge stemmed from the June 6, 2020 death of Roger Gibson, 24, who was in busy Monroe’s center left-turn lane near Woodmont Road when another car pulled out from Woodmont and into Monroe’s southeast-bound left lane, in which Ms. Tidwell was driving.

Ms. Tidwell swerved into the center turn lane to avoid a collision and hit Mr. Gibson.

Defense lawyer James Popil, who acknowledged during opening arguments Monday that Ms. Tidwell’s vehicle had caused Mr. Gibson’s death, said after the verdict that the jury of four men and eight women had reached the proper conclusion.

“It was a sudden, split-second decision to react,” Mr. Popil said of Ms. Tidwell’s action. “The pedestrian and the vehicle turning, both had made a choice to do their actions. My client’s decision was more a reaction to their decisions. We’re really pleased with the verdict.”

Prosecutors had argued that Ms. Tidwell should have veered into Monroe’s right lane rather than into the center turn lane, and also said that footage from a surveillance camera at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant indicated she was speeding at more than 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

A police report estimated her speed at 40 to 42 mph, and Mr. Popil said during the trial that the prosecution’s estimate “greatly exaggerated” her speed. Traffic emerging from the Wendy’s lot to enter the right lane constrained her option to veer into that lane, he argued.

The Wendy’s video was one of three angles showing the accident. Mr. Popil said the other vehicle was clearly identifiable and should have been investigated for causing the crash.

Mr. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms. Tidwell remained at the scene afterward to speak with police.