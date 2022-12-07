ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Chaos, panic erupt in Cobb Walmart after fight leads to shooting

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOqyE_0jaxfmWQ00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person was shot after a fight broke out outside a Cobb County Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County police said they responded to reports of an active shooter at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway just after noon.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright was on the scene and saw a heavy police presence in the store’s parking lot.

The store was evacuated, as police later determined there was not an active shooter. Instead, they say the gunfire stemmed from a fight between two groups of people who knew each other outside Walmart’s automotive center.

The one person shot was taken to nearby Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, with the extent of the victim’s injuries unknown.

Store employees told Channel 2 Action News early reports of an active shooter sparked panic, with some customers running outside to hide in nearby woods.

“It was chaotic and you could tell people were panicked,” shopper Melody Hippos told Channel 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I got down, ducked for cover’: Witness recall moments 14-year-old shot himself at Stonecrest Mall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Stonecrest Mall was evacuated Saturday, after a gun went off. DeKalb County police said a teenager accidentally shot himself. Stonecrest Mall opened back up to customers Saturday, but just hours before, the mall was shut down, after Dekalb County Police said a 14-year-old accidentally fired a gun and shot himself.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Victim in shooting at Cobb County Walmart dies

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting outside a Walmart in Cobb County has died at the hospital. He was only 23 years old. Police say Eddie Figueroa was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Figueroa died from his injuries. According to police, a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy