Chaos, panic erupt in Cobb Walmart after fight leads to shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person was shot after a fight broke out outside a Cobb County Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County police said they responded to reports of an active shooter at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway just after noon.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright was on the scene and saw a heavy police presence in the store’s parking lot.

The store was evacuated, as police later determined there was not an active shooter. Instead, they say the gunfire stemmed from a fight between two groups of people who knew each other outside Walmart’s automotive center.

The one person shot was taken to nearby Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, with the extent of the victim’s injuries unknown.

Store employees told Channel 2 Action News early reports of an active shooter sparked panic, with some customers running outside to hide in nearby woods.

“It was chaotic and you could tell people were panicked,” shopper Melody Hippos told Channel 2.

