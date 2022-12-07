ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don’t Wreck The Holidays: Plan While You Can

This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County

NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash

A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am

NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
TALPA, TX
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle

“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract

Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
ABILENE, TX
Former Early educator arrested on six warrants

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Coleman police looking for suspect accused of stealing $10,000 in tools and equipment

COLEMAN, TEXAS — Coleman police are looking for burglary suspect(s) that have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. According to a press release from Police Chief Marty Baker, suspects entered the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport between the evening of December 5th and the morning of December 6th. The suspects stole $10,000 worth of tools, which included hand tools, various cordless tools, cordless ratchets, hand held lights, crimper, batteries and the battery chargers from the office and storage area of the property.
COLEMAN, TX
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman

On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
COLEMAN, TX
Court Records 12/9/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 2 through December 7:. Bankston, Landon Ray, Driving with License Invalid with Previous, 2 counts. Bankston, Landon Ray, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Marsack, Jeffrey, Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Marsack, Jeffrey, Violation of Bond/Protective Order. Brown,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence

The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
EARLY, TX
Ira James Banks

Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Charles Loudermilk

Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Penny Lee Grace

Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
COMANCHE, TX
Longhorns finish third at Hamilton tournament with 57-50 win over Clifton

HAMILTON – The Early Longhorns placed third in the Hamilton basketball tournament with a 57-50 victory over Clifton Saturday. Early led 15-4 after one quarter, 34-25 at halftime, and 51-37 through three periods. Kaleb Hoffman sparked the offense with 16 points trailed by Rohyn Price was 10, nine from...
HAMILTON, TX

