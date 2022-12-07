ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officers rushed to South Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Police said an investigation into the incident revealed the suspects had attacked the man and stole some of his belongings before taking off.

The two suspects are described as white men in their early 20s. One of the suspects was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a gray sweater, according to police .

The men were last seen turning onto Route 106 in a black Volkswagen sedan. Police believe the vehicle may have Connecticut license plates.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and was treated by paramedics.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (508) 261-7300.

