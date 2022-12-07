Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Opinion: George Washington was Not the Man We Think He Was
George Washington, the most famous and one of most influential people in history, was a man shrouded in mystery. We know him as a hero of the nation who brought forward the democratic system. However, some view him as a slavery proponent and a cheater. His rise to power and his success in wars are well known, but what is less known is that Washington had a dark side beyond his addiction to alcohol.
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
How FDR's 'Day of Infamy' Speech Came to Be and Landed in the History Books
The president knew this was no time for America to wallow in pity or despair. He had work to do. He had a nation to rally.
Washington Examiner
The life of Joseph Roth, broken sage of the 20th century
Toward the close of Keiron Pim’s new biography Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth, we’re told to imagine the great, complex Austrian writer in Saint-Sulpice, which he may or may not have visited. Its Delacroix murals, we’re told, “must have moved Roth’s soul.” But no, they mustn’t. Perhaps Roth thought very little of Delacroix or not at all. Undue speculation plagues the biography genre in general and this volume in particular.
crimereads.com
Thrilled and Intrigued: An Appreciation on Classic British Thrillers
At age sixteen I was arguably a bumpkin, an utter yokel growing up in Illinois farm country with interests limited to baseball, girls and hay-baling jobs for pocket money, not necessarily in that order. Two influences worked to broaden my outlook. The first was a high school Spanish teacher who forced me, somewhat against my will, to learn the language and sent me on a student exchange program to Cali, Colombia, where I promptly fell in love with a beautiful Colombian girl and realized that feminine appeal did not begin and end with Illinois farmers’ daughters. When I returned at the end of the summer I had decided that traveling and learning languages would not be a bad way to spend my life.
newyorkalmanack.com
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
A Quick History of the English Language
While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
winemag.com
From Weddings to Riots, Everything to Know About Eggnog’s History
It’s that time of year again, when streets are lined with twinkling lights and supermarket shelves are stacked with brightly decorated cartons of eggnog. How eggnog landed on supermarket shelves, synonymous with the winter holidays, is a story as rich as the creamy, spiced, egg-laden drink itself. While eggnog’s roots are in Europe, American history is to thank for the drink we know and love today.
