Shelby County, AL

AL.com

US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

TCSO searching for vehicle stolen from Toyota of Sylacauga dealership

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) wants the community’s help finding and recovering a white 2020 Dodge Charger stolen from the Toyota of Sylacauga dealership. The vehicle was reported stolen from the dealership on Saturday, Dec. 3. Further descriptions of the Dodge Charger include...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old charged after child shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged after a child was shot in Forestdale Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tower Drive around 4:09 p.m. on reports of a 3-year-old shot. Deputies arrived to find the 3-year-old girl shot in her abdomen. She was then […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

