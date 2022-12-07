Read full article on original website
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
After exhibition driving crash city leaders say enough is enough, eyewitness tells all
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The investigation continues for a fiery exhibition driving crash that left 13 injured and nine of them in critical condition. It was on John Rogers Drive where a witness tells CBS42 a red charger was doing donuts when it lost control and crashed. This isn’t Birmingham’s first exhibition driving crash that […]
sylacauganews.com
TCSO searching for vehicle stolen from Toyota of Sylacauga dealership
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) wants the community’s help finding and recovering a white 2020 Dodge Charger stolen from the Toyota of Sylacauga dealership. The vehicle was reported stolen from the dealership on Saturday, Dec. 3. Further descriptions of the Dodge Charger include...
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
19-year-old charged after child shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged after a child was shot in Forestdale Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tower Drive around 4:09 p.m. on reports of a 3-year-old shot. Deputies arrived to find the 3-year-old girl shot in her abdomen. She was then […]
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
wtvy.com
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Bham Now
Alabama’s first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant opens in Hoover, Dec. 21—more locations coming soon
It’s time to get cheesy! I Heart Mac & Cheese opens its first-ever Alabama location in Hoover on December 21. Read on for the mouthwatering details (and some “grate” cheese puns). The scoop on I Heart Mac & Cheese. Haven’t heard of I Heart Mac & Cheese?...
