Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown fined for misconduct vs. Titans

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown got the last laugh on his former team on Sunday when he torched the Tennessee Titans for eight catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns. After months of tension built up between the organization, Brown, and the Titans fanbase debating the trade, the former Pro-Bowler got to publicly embarrass the franchise when he danced in the end zone, spanking and hugging the goalpost following an impressive 40-yard touchdown catch in the game on Sunday. The catch was reversed after replay review, but Brown scored again on the very next play and continued rubbing salt in the wound. It would not come without a cost, though.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM

Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
WKRN

Vanderbilt’s jazz orchestra hand-picked to perform in NYC

The jazz orchestra program at Vanderbilt University hasn’t even been around a decade, but it just received a national honor. Vanderbilt’s jazz orchestra hand-picked to perform …. The jazz orchestra program at Vanderbilt University hasn’t even been around a decade, but it just received a national honor.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans veteran named as top free agent for 2023

There is still plenty of work left to do in the 2022 regular season and beyond for the Tennessee Titans. That being said, there will be an abundance of storylines heading into the off-season for the two-toned blue. One Titan is already garnering significant attention as the season winds down....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes

A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Meharry Medical College, Nashville Metro reach multimillion-dollar deal on hospital site

Meharry Medical College and Nashville Metro government announced a deal Friday that would, for the first time, provide millions to the college for housing Nashville General Hospital. Under the plan, which still must win Metro Council approval, the city would pay Meharry $6.3 million in rent this year to house the safety-net hospital. Those costs would increase by 2.5% each year thereafter, through the end of the lease in December 2027. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

