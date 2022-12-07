Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown got the last laugh on his former team on Sunday when he torched the Tennessee Titans for eight catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns. After months of tension built up between the organization, Brown, and the Titans fanbase debating the trade, the former Pro-Bowler got to publicly embarrass the franchise when he danced in the end zone, spanking and hugging the goalpost following an impressive 40-yard touchdown catch in the game on Sunday. The catch was reversed after replay review, but Brown scored again on the very next play and continued rubbing salt in the wound. It would not come without a cost, though.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO