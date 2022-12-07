Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk addresses Jon Robinson firing
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
atozsports.com
A.J. Brown fined for misconduct vs. Titans
Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown got the last laugh on his former team on Sunday when he torched the Tennessee Titans for eight catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns. After months of tension built up between the organization, Brown, and the Titans fanbase debating the trade, the former Pro-Bowler got to publicly embarrass the franchise when he danced in the end zone, spanking and hugging the goalpost following an impressive 40-yard touchdown catch in the game on Sunday. The catch was reversed after replay review, but Brown scored again on the very next play and continued rubbing salt in the wound. It would not come without a cost, though.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
atozsports.com
Titans’ coach isn’t making the change that many fans are asking for
The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has not been performing up to par over the last few weeks. The injuries seem to be piling up, and the depth is struggling a bit. That’s to be expected to a degree after losing multiple important pieces on the unit. In particular,...
atozsports.com
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
atozsports.com
The forgotten play that possibly changed the Tennessee Vols’ season for the better
There were plenty of memorable plays for the Tennessee Vols this season. At some point this offseason, I’ll probably go through the top 10 plays of the season (it’ll be tough to narrow it down to just 10). But for now, I want to highlight one play early...
WKRN
Vanderbilt’s jazz orchestra hand-picked to perform in NYC
The jazz orchestra program at Vanderbilt University hasn't even been around a decade, but it just received a national honor.
atozsports.com
Titans veteran named as top free agent for 2023
There is still plenty of work left to do in the 2022 regular season and beyond for the Tennessee Titans. That being said, there will be an abundance of storylines heading into the off-season for the two-toned blue. One Titan is already garnering significant attention as the season winds down....
WKRN
Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes
A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. Pharmacies, patients struggle amid ongoing medication …. Some stores can't keep medicine on the shelf long enough as the nation...
Meharry Medical College, Nashville Metro reach multimillion-dollar deal on hospital site
Meharry Medical College and Nashville Metro government announced a deal Friday that would, for the first time, provide millions to the college for housing Nashville General Hospital. Under the plan, which still must win Metro Council approval, the city would pay Meharry $6.3 million in rent this year to house the safety-net hospital. Those costs would increase by 2.5% each year thereafter, through the end of the lease in December 2027. ...
