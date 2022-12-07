SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although snow expected for this evening hasn’t looked significant all week, it’s been looking even less impressive today. While it’s still possible for some communities tonight, dry air around the region is fighting back against it and while flakes will still fly for some, it doesn’t appear this snow is worthy of changing your Friday evening plans. For those wishing for snow this time of year, especially as we are almost 2 weeks away from Christmas, there’s another chance over the weekend. However, that one is still not expected to be significant.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO