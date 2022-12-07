Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Snow possible for some tonight, another chance Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although snow expected for this evening hasn’t looked significant all week, it’s been looking even less impressive today. While it’s still possible for some communities tonight, dry air around the region is fighting back against it and while flakes will still fly for some, it doesn’t appear this snow is worthy of changing your Friday evening plans. For those wishing for snow this time of year, especially as we are almost 2 weeks away from Christmas, there’s another chance over the weekend. However, that one is still not expected to be significant.
WNEM
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9
Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST. |. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees. Lance Hilton, 19, helps a customer with their Christmas tree at Kluck's Nursery Christmas Tree Village located near 1020 Van Wormer Rd. in Saginaw on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 27. Saginaw’s...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9
Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
wcmu.org
New powerlines could be built on a western Midland County wetland
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is taking public comment on a plan to build electric power lines in a wetland in Midland County. Environmental and wildlife activists have spoken out against the proposed permit. One of their primary concerns from the group is the potential of the lines causing collisions with birds and, in some cases, killing them.
Why a Michigan tree farm is closing 16 days before Christmas
The Christmas tree lot didn’t look the same when Mike Goschka pulled into the Kluck Nursery in Saginaw. The 60-acre farm usually has 60,000 trees ready to cut, bind and haul home for decorating. This year the lot looks more brown than green as the stock has been diminished due to high demand, low seedling inventory and a shortage snowballing from ten years ago.
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
WNEM
Vets Bridge reopens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Traffic is once again moving across Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City. As previously reported, Vets Bridge was closed to traffic since Tuesday, Dec. 6 and it was unclear how long it would be before it reopened. Steve Katenhus, Bay City transportation service center manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation, told TV5 on Dec. 7 the drive shaft, which works in concert with other electrical, mechanical, and structural components to raise and lower the bridge, was out of alignment.
WNEM
Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Dec. 9
Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000...
WNEM
Interview with Mayor Brenda Moore
Here are some of the top stories were are following Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. Meteorologist Mathieu Mandro has your afternoon weather forecast. Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bryant “BB” Nolden, of Flint, has passed away. TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, Dec. 8th.
WNEM
Consumers Energy, non-profits partner to help Michiganders pay winter heating bills
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the cold weather moves in, Consumers Energy is hoping to provide a lifeline to Michiganders in need this winter. “It’s the environment, it’s the economy that we’re in right now. It’s tough and it’s tough for everybody,” said Tom Pettit, the Grant Coordinator with Roscommon County United Way.
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WNEM
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
Comments / 0