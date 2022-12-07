ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sheridan Media

Lummis Tapped as Next Senate Western Caucus Chair

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lummis said Wyoming issues are western...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Republicans ‘disappointed’ after Georgia Senate flop but most won’t blame Trump

Republican Senators were split on how much to blame former president Donald Trump on Wednesday after they failed to flip a single Senate seat in the 2022 midterm election.Republican nominee Herschel Walker fell short in Georgia’s runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday. “Well, we're disappointed about it. You know, obviously we had high hopes that that would be a seat that we could flip,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune said. Republicans also failed to flip Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire, while Democrats won an open seat in Pennsylvania. In almost every instance,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power

For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Watch the Georgia runoff like a pro

DEVELOPING — “Justice Dept. subpoenas Ariz., Mich., Wis. officials for Trump communications,” by WaPo’s Amy Gardner, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Patrick Marley: “The subpoenas, at least three of which are dated Nov. 22, show that [special counsel JACK] SMITH is extending the Justice Department’s examination of the circumstances leading up to the Capitol attack to include local election officials and their potential interactions with the former president and his representatives. The virtually identical requests to Arizona and Wisconsin name Trump individually, in addition to employees, agents and attorneys for his campaign.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy