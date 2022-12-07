Republican Senators were split on how much to blame former president Donald Trump on Wednesday after they failed to flip a single Senate seat in the 2022 midterm election.Republican nominee Herschel Walker fell short in Georgia’s runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday. “Well, we're disappointed about it. You know, obviously we had high hopes that that would be a seat that we could flip,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune said. Republicans also failed to flip Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire, while Democrats won an open seat in Pennsylvania. In almost every instance,...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO