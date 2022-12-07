ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation Oceanside

At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego

12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes

LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School

A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
LAKESIDE, CA
Coast News

Murder trial begins for woman accused of killing Butterfly Farms owner

VISTA — A Solana Beach interior designer murdered her former stepfather by drugging, strangling and suffocating him with a plastic bag after she discovered nude photos of herself on his computer, prosecutors argued this week. Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the trial of Jade Sasha Janks, 39, who...
ENCINITAS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA

