15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation Oceanside
At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
4 arrested in connection to Lakeside teen shooting
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting last month in Lakeside that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, authorities said.
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Woman sentenced for teacher's stabbing death in Oceanside
Jennifer Mendoza Ramos was convicted by a Vista jury of first-degree murder and an allegation of using a knife in the killing of Jefferson Middle School physical education instructor Chad Danielson.
onscene.tv
Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego
12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
Man suspected of arson in East County
A man suspected of arson in Lemon Grove is being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.
Woman sentenced to 30 years to life for South Bay murder and attempted murder
Britney Canal was sentenced for her involvement in killing Mario Serhan, who she and her co-defendants mistakenly believed was an undercover police officer surveilling them in Chula Vista.
Man shot to death at Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside; suspect on the loose
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Oceanside Friday night, according to police. Oceanside Police were initially dispatched around 4 p.m. to San Diego & Bush Street in Oceanside following reports of a person tagging in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered...
Tagger Allegedly Spray Painting Gang Symbols Fatally Shot Outside Oceanside Park
An unidentified man was shot and killed late Friday afternoon while spray painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside. Several 911 callers reported seeing the tagging incident underway in the 700 block of San Diego Street shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old girl considered at-risk: police
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.
2urbangirls.com
San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes
LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School
A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
Irvine Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Pimping
An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Coast News
Murder trial begins for woman accused of killing Butterfly Farms owner
VISTA — A Solana Beach interior designer murdered her former stepfather by drugging, strangling and suffocating him with a plastic bag after she discovered nude photos of herself on his computer, prosecutors argued this week. Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the trial of Jade Sasha Janks, 39, who...
Graffiti tagger fatally shot outside Oceanside park, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed late this afternoon while spray-painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
