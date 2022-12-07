ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Fauci has destroyed the credibility of the public health establishment

“I represent science” was the arrogant response of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after senators had the temerity to do their oversight jobs and question his decision to spend tax dollars on gain of function research at the same Wuhan lab where COVID-19 likely originated.
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is a significant milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Masud, who was in Libyan custody at the time. Though he is the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lima News

Letter: Distrust of elections erodes our democracy

Nikita Khrushchev in 1956 said, “We will take America without firing a shot. … We will destroy you from within.”. The ostensibly Christian Mark Figley is assisting in bringing Khrushchev’s prophecy to fruition. This is how. Figley is amplifying distrust in the vote, which is the bedrock...
Lima News

Letter: Plea for even-handed investigations for all

Here’s a plea to Congress and the American people. Please do not cherry-pick. Should Congress investigate Hunter Biden? Absolutely. It’s the same as they investigated Benghazi, Iran-Contra, Watergate and should have fully investigated Whitewater, the Gulf of Tonkin incident and many other things including Donald Trump’s many games and lies.
LIMA, OH
contagionlive.com

First Dengue Vaccine Approved in the European Union

The European Commission has approved their first dengue vaccine, Takeda’s TAK-003, as climate change and urbanization contribute to a worldwide rise in dengue incidence. Today, Takeda announced the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to their dengue vaccine to prevent dengue disease in individuals 4 years and older. With...
MedicalXpress

Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine

It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...

