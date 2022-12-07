Read full article on original website
Fauci says COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked into the public.
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Washington Examiner
Fauci has destroyed the credibility of the public health establishment
“I represent science” was the arrogant response of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after senators had the temerity to do their oversight jobs and question his decision to spend tax dollars on gain of function research at the same Wuhan lab where COVID-19 likely originated.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
I Was Genuinely Shocked, Surprised, And Fascinated By The Estimated Net Worths Of Every Single US President
The US president to massive multimillion dollar book deal pipeline that's happening in the late 2010s is honestly fascinating.
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
China Faces 840 Million COVID Infections in 'First Wave': Ex-CDC Official
After three years of largely keeping COVID-19 at bay, the authoritative forecast was a hard pill for many to swallow.
John Kirby declares ‘there was never a choice’ between Griner, Whelan; says Bout would be free in 2029 anyway
John Kirby said Sunday that "there was never a choice" between WNBA star Brittney Griner and U.S. former Marine Paul Whelan in the recent prisoner swap with Russia.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is a significant milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Masud, who was in Libyan custody at the time. Though he is the...
Lima News
Letter: Distrust of elections erodes our democracy
Nikita Khrushchev in 1956 said, “We will take America without firing a shot. … We will destroy you from within.”. The ostensibly Christian Mark Figley is assisting in bringing Khrushchev’s prophecy to fruition. This is how. Figley is amplifying distrust in the vote, which is the bedrock...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Lima News
Letter: Plea for even-handed investigations for all
Here’s a plea to Congress and the American people. Please do not cherry-pick. Should Congress investigate Hunter Biden? Absolutely. It’s the same as they investigated Benghazi, Iran-Contra, Watergate and should have fully investigated Whitewater, the Gulf of Tonkin incident and many other things including Donald Trump’s many games and lies.
contagionlive.com
First Dengue Vaccine Approved in the European Union
The European Commission has approved their first dengue vaccine, Takeda’s TAK-003, as climate change and urbanization contribute to a worldwide rise in dengue incidence. Today, Takeda announced the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to their dengue vaccine to prevent dengue disease in individuals 4 years and older. With...
Erdogan discusses Black Sea grain deal with Putin, Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Black Sea grain export agreement on Sunday with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as both sides seek changes that would boost their exports.
MedicalXpress
Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine
It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
