Lake Charles, LA

NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands

A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. Kaili has been stripped of her responsibilities as a vice president of the parliament, notably that of representing Metsola in the Middle East, but she is still an MEP and would normally enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution.
The Atlantic

Trump’s Reckoning With the Rule of Law

So here’s a clue as to why Donald Trump did not want anyone reading his individual tax returns. His company has just been convicted of criminal fraud for evading taxes on benefits paid to executives. The accused was Trump’s company, not Trump himself. Nor was Trump one of the...
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023

Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
ARIZONA STATE
constructiondive.com

As initial waivers end, builders will feel the impact of Buy America law

Josh Mahan is Director of Government and Industry Relations at Xylem, a Washington, D.C.-based water technology company. Opinions are the author’s own. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has started to provide significant funding for new and rehab infrastructure projects. A provision in the IIJA is the Build America, Buy America Act, which impacts all federally funded infrastructure projects in the United States, not just those that receive IIJA funding.
WASHINGTON STATE
thenewscrypto.com

U.S Fed Investigate Sam Bankman-Fried Over Terra Luna Collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by U.S. Federal prosecutors and SEC. Alameda Research may be more responsible for a significant portion of UST sell orders. An unexpected turn was revealed in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX disaster despite U.S. representatives summoning SBF to testify at a hearing on December 13, the House Committee on Financial Services.

