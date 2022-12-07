ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

247Sports

2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback

With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27

SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
Virginian Review

All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Name released from fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
2news.com

Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance

Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
RENO, NV
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase

Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
MANASSAS, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA

