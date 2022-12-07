ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns claim Jaelon Darden; Anthony Schwartz to IR

The Cleveland Browns claimed Jaelon Darden off waivers and placed fellow wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Darden, their fourth-round pick in 2021, on Tuesday.

Darden, 23, leads the NFL in punt returns (31) and punt return yards (330) this season and has two catches for 26 yards in 12 games. He has eight receptions and 980 all-purpose yards in 21 career games.

Schwartz, 22, sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 27-14 win at Houston.

The 2021 third-round pick had four catches for 51 yards and four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season. Schwartz has 14 receptions, 604 all-purpose yards and two scores in 25 career games (three starts).

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

