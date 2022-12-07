Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP announces Joe Biden investigation over if he’s compromised by foreign influence via family businesses
Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they are beginning an investigation of President Joe Biden and what knowledge or involvement he has had in his family’s foreign business dealings over the years. The investigation will follow Republican claims that Biden “lied” about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings and whether he’s compromised by foreign actors including China.
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley tops off flood of national GOP support for Herschel Walker, rips 'arrogant' Warnock
Nikki Haley headlined the final rally for GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff, culminating a long list of Republicans campaigning to oust Raphael Warnock.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could hand Manchin back some power over Biden's agenda
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.
Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Cancels Walker Campaign Events
Mike Pompeo, who has been mentioned among possible candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, canceled multiple campaign events with Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker earlier this week, according to Politico.
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again
Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
Jeffries says Biden presidency has 'extraordinary record,' looks forward to supporting reelection in 2024
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on ABC News Sunday that he looks forward to "strongly" supporting President Biden’s bid for reelection.
Hakeem Jeffries, House Dems' new leader, said Tara Reade's Biden accusation should be 'investigated seriously'
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said in 2020 that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden should be investigated.
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Trump-linked lawyer Harmeet Dhillon weighing bid to replace McDaniel as RNC chair
Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican lawyer with close ties to former President Donald Trump, is weighing a run for chair of the Republican National Committee.
John Kirby declares ‘there was never a choice’ between Griner, Whelan; says Bout would be free in 2029 anyway
John Kirby said Sunday that "there was never a choice" between WNBA star Brittney Griner and U.S. former Marine Paul Whelan in the recent prisoner swap with Russia.
Schiff says Putin attempted to ‘roil the American body politic’ in Griner-Bout prisoner swap
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to free WNBA star Brittney Griner was “calculated” to stir division within the U.S. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Schiff noted that former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and others remain in Russian custody while Putin agreed to…
MSNBC
Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries
House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
