California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Citrus County Chronicle
UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn't matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
Citrus County Chronicle
Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a...
Why has Heat regressed after reaching East finals last season? A look at what has changed
There’s one question at the center of the Miami Heat’s struggles and inconsistent play this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle.
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is...
sfstandard.com
See the Buzzer-Beating Shot at Northern California’s Biggest High School Basketball Tournament
It didn’t take long for the Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament to reinforce its reputation as the premier high school basketball event in Northern California. Played in the small Butte County town of 7,500, 30 miles south of Chico, the host Gridley Bulldogs welcome in seven of the state’s top teams for a memorable weekend that features not only great basketball, but also an immersive experience where players stay with host families and get a taste of rural life.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8...
