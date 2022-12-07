ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Citrus County Chronicle

UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury.
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn't matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
INDIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle.
IRVING, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is...
CHICAGO, IL
sfstandard.com

See the Buzzer-Beating Shot at Northern California’s Biggest High School Basketball Tournament

It didn’t take long for the Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament to reinforce its reputation as the premier high school basketball event in Northern California. Played in the small Butte County town of 7,500, 30 miles south of Chico, the host Gridley Bulldogs welcome in seven of the state’s top teams for a memorable weekend that features not only great basketball, but also an immersive experience where players stay with host families and get a taste of rural life.
COLORADO STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8...
PORTLAND, OR

