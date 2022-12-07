ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.

The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury.

Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a recurrence of the head injury in Minnesota's most recent game. Coach Kevin O'Connell said that was the third concussion Evans has had since joining the Vikings as a fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri.

O'Connell said Evans was “feeling pretty good,” but stressed his priority of safety and sounded in no rush to bring him back.

“We’re always going to err on the side of caution. What a timetable looks like? I don’t know. I just feel very strongly that the way the protocols are set up, once we get through those, then we have conversations about timelines and what that looks like for the short term,” O'Connell said.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also remained in the concussion protocol for the second time in recent weeks. He took part in practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Darrisaw has been sidelined for the past two games, and his status this week when the Vikings play at Detroit is unclear.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Lions QB Jared Goff is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and he recognizes it. “I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now,” Goff said, via ESPN. Goff believes that as he’s grown as a player, he’s been...
