Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Betty HefflefingerPronunciation: Age:90From:Corning, IowaPrevio…
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA
Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition
(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Darrell Wesley "Buzzy" Keever, 82, Quitman
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/10): Kuemper knocks off Van Meter, Exira/EHK takes down IKM-Manning
(KMAland) -- Kuemper knocked off Van Meter, SW Valley rolled in Des Moines and Harlan, Exira/EHK, Mount Ayr, Elmwood-Murdock and Syracuse were also among the winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. NON-CONFERENCE. Urbandale 54 Lewis Central 32. Curtis Witte had eight points for Lewis Central in the defeat. Kuemper...
Glenwood alum Sanders named HERO Sports FCS All-American
(Brookings) -- Glenwood alum and South Dakota State defensive lineman Caleb Sanders was named to HERO Sports' All-FCS All-American Team on Thursday. Sanders compiled 28 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss for the Jackrabbits this season. Northern Iowa punter Matthew Cook was named to the All-FCS Special Teams. View the...
Page County bridge among candidates for RAISE grant
(Clarinda) -- Page County is among the contenders for a federal grant designed to assist in completing various road and bridge projects. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King that the Essex North Bridge, located on D Avenue, is among the candidates the Iowa Association of County Engineers in considering for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
