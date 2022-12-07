ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, IA

Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
ESSEX, IA
Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA

Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
CLARINDA, IA
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition

(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri

Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
FAIRFAX, MO
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
Glenwood alum Sanders named HERO Sports FCS All-American

(Brookings) -- Glenwood alum and South Dakota State defensive lineman Caleb Sanders was named to HERO Sports' All-FCS All-American Team on Thursday. Sanders compiled 28 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss for the Jackrabbits this season. Northern Iowa punter Matthew Cook was named to the All-FCS Special Teams. View the...
GLENWOOD, IA
Page County bridge among candidates for RAISE grant

(Clarinda) -- Page County is among the contenders for a federal grant designed to assist in completing various road and bridge projects. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King that the Essex North Bridge, located on D Avenue, is among the candidates the Iowa Association of County Engineers in considering for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday

(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
RED OAK, IA
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA

