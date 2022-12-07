(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.

