ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

Comments / 14

Awesome1
7d ago

Lord so many being killed while making a living. I'm praying for his family 💔🌹

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home. "Allegedly the fight was...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Separate fatal shootings in Detroit • Prosecutors go off on new Crumbley request • Farmington man's recovery

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are multiple fatal shootings since Tuesday night that have kept Detroit police busy this morning. In one case, the police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.
DETROIT, MI
wphm.net

Minor damage reported in restaurant fire

Firefighters early this morning extinguished a kitchen fire at the Manis Restaurant on 10th Street in Port Huron. According to the Port Huron Fire Department, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building around 3:45am Tuesday morning. Port Huron fire crews responded and put out the fire which started in a stove. Only minor damage was reported to the building and the restaurant is expected to reopen once the stove is replace.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed. He was shot in the street.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy