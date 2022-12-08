ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

After Dems win Georgia Senate seat, GOP eyes priorities

By Rachel Van Gilder
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKBzN_0jaxcI8700

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats in Washington are taking a victory lap after Sen. Raphael Warnock of won reelection in Georgia’s runoff, securing the Democratic majority in the Senate.

With a 51-49 majority in the Senate, Democrats will have more power to advance bills, confirm judges and subpoena witnesses.

“We want to get things done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “We’ll have greater oversight ability.”

Many Republicans, meanwhile, are taking their loss in Georgia as a cue to reconsider strategies. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said the party must change its message and start delivering for the American people.

“We better learn from what’s happened,” Braun said Wednesday. “We are basically for nothing and we complain about it… We are going to keep seeing the same results if we don’t do something different.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed, saying it’s time to throw out the old playbook.

“I think we need a new agenda,” he said. “Republicans haven’t won a popular majority of the presidential vote since 2004, they’ve only won it once since 1988. I mean, there’s some issues here.”

Schumer suggested the answer is for Republicans to abandon so-called MAGA politics and start working across the aisle.

“Turn left, Republicans,” he said.

Schumer wouldn’t speculate about what issues should be prioritized when the new Congress convenes with his party holding the Senate and Republicans in control of the House.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

2 dead after tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien

Editor’s note: Early reports suggested three tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, however, only two tractor-trailers were involved. DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed after tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, on Friday. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the McIntosh/Glynn County line. GSP said […]
DARIEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump

Herschel Walker’s loss in the Georgia Senate runoff is setting off a fresh round of recriminations among Senate Republicans, with allies of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) pointing the finger at former President Trump’s involvement in Senate GOP primaries and discontented conservatives blaming their leadership for lacking an agenda.   Tuesday’s loss in Georgia reopened […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Warnock win makes it official: Georgia is a ’24 battleground

ATLANTA (AP) — Fresh off Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory, Georgia Democrats are embracing — and Republicans are reluctantly accepting — the state’s transition from a GOP stronghold to a premier battleground as the political calendar turns to the 2024 presidential cycle. Democrats and Republicans alike are parsing their victories and defeats after an extended midterm […]
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSAV News 3

3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. The crucial Senate race resulted in incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock winning the runoff by 95,000 […]
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House.  Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
BROOKLYN, NY
WSAV News 3

Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown. […]
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role.  Stabenow, chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chairwoman of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy