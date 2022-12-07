ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

WCJB

One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the deadline for Toys for Tots donations coming to a close in some areas, one woman donated her time and handicraft. Debbi Cammilleri donated 100 handmade bears that she designed and made all by herself. The come in all colors, sizes, and each one is unique.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Education Foundation will have its annual holiday luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday. It will be held at Eastside High School Hungry Ram Cafe. The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m. They will discuss the scholarships awarded during the 2021- 22 school year and student programs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Hocus, Buttercup, Cindy, and Gracie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is four-year-old Hocus. This boy loves treats and is trying to work his magic to find a forever home. Next is the Groovy Buttercup. This...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police officials say the agency has reached a milestone. The Alachua Police Department is now accredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The commission voted unanimously to approve APD Wednesday. In a statement, Police Chief Jesse Sandusky said this is a goal the...
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade

The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Competitors raise gingerbread houses and money for Ronald McDonald House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Competitors faced off in one the biggest gingerbread building competitions in North Central Florida on Friday and it was all for a good cause. TV20 is a proud media sponsor of the Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charites. The event was held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.
GAINESVILLE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL

The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
OCALA, FL

