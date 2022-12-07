ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says ESG violates investment firms’ duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a report this week warning state and federal policymakers about environmental, social and governance investing. Peterson said ESG investing violates an investment firm’s duty to seek financial returns above other factors. “There are fiduciary standards, legal standards that...
Quiet weekend, rain and snow next week

The weekend is going to be quiet and mild by December standards. Highs should be in the lower 40s and we’ll be in the middle and upper 40s. Rain becomes possible early next week then a chance for snow by Wednesday. The temperature will steadily decline through out next week.
