Read full article on original website
rooo
3d ago
what these kids are so spoiled if they don't get playing time now when they're freshmen they're ready to leave. I really think they have to fix this transfer portal problem I believe that a kid should not be able to transfer until after his sophomore year. and I also believe the school can't get rid of them until after the sophomore year so it's a two-way street
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida transfer DB, former 4-star recruit, visiting Mizzou after entering portal
Florida may not be done seeing Avery Helm. The third-year defensive back is looking to continue his college football career elsewhere and is considering staying in the SEC East. Saturday, Helm revealed his location to be on Missouri campus, presumably making his way to Mizzou Arena for the Border Showdown...
Vols LB commit Telander puts up big numbers in state title game loss
After winning their first 14 games this season, Jeremiah Telander and his Gainesville (Ga.) High School team fell just short of winning Georgia's Class 6A state championship Friday night. But the Tennessee commitment still put on an impressive performance in the final game of his high school career. Telander, a...
Florida Football: Gators need to find a linebacker in the transfer portal
We’ve spent a lot of time here at Hail Florida Hail looking at potential options for the Gators to grab in the transfer portal to play QB next year for Florida football. QB is the most important position, and it drives the most discussion. When looking ahead to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emory Jones, former Florida QB, reportedly expected to transfer again
Emory Jones will reportedly look for another opportunity. The former Florida quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal a second time, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Jones transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season after 4 years with the Gators. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida LB reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Florida linebacker Diwun Black has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Black was dismissed at Florida for undisclosed disciplinary reasons back in the middle of November. Gators head coach Billy Napier commented on Black’s need to focus on academics following his dismissal from the team.
wildkats.org
Junior quarterback draws national attention with college decision, five-star status
Lagway announces commitment to the University of Florida. The attention of Willis and the nation were on five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway as he commited to play football at the University of Florida on Wednesday. Lagway chose the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, and many other top-tier D1 programs.
WCJB
Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
WCJB
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
Comments / 4