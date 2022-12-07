ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

3d ago

what these kids are so spoiled if they don't get playing time now when they're freshmen they're ready to leave. I really think they have to fix this transfer portal problem I believe that a kid should not be able to transfer until after his sophomore year. and I also believe the school can't get rid of them until after the sophomore year so it's a two-way street

saturdaydownsouth.com

Emory Jones, former Florida QB, reportedly expected to transfer again

Emory Jones will reportedly look for another opportunity. The former Florida quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal a second time, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Jones transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season after 4 years with the Gators. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Florida LB reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Florida linebacker Diwun Black has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Black was dismissed at Florida for undisclosed disciplinary reasons back in the middle of November. Gators head coach Billy Napier commented on Black’s need to focus on academics following his dismissal from the team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
HAWTHORNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down

Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
GAINESVILLE, GA
mycbs4.com

Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL

