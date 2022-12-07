Read full article on original website
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
South Bend adds 9 new officers
This young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program. Dave's Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!
WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
WNDU
Michiana Festival of Beers donates $12,000 to 'Resale to the Rescue'
There's lots of fun happening in downtown South Bend this weekend!. Marian girls hoops hopes for second straight win over Penn. Only seven points separated Marian and Penn in their head-to-head matchup last season.
WNDU
South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
abc57.com
South Bend Farmer's Market asking for Giving Tree donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Farmer's Market is looking to keep those in need warm during the upcoming winter months. The Giving Tree at the South Bend Farmer's Market is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, mittens and scarves until Tuesday. All items will be displayed...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said on Saturday
Following practice on Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media. As Notre Dame prepares for its bowl matchup, the Irish coaching staff has been on the road checking in with its committed recruits, checking in on key prospects, sifting through the transfer portal, and hosting a few athletes on campus.
WNDU
No. 19 Notre Dame avenges Friday’s loss to No. 5 Penn State, wins 5-3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for revenge after a 5-2 loss to the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish found it just a day later. Five different players found the back of the net for the Irish as they...
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
WNDU
Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar launches new dinner menu, operating hours
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular eating spot in downtown Stevensville will be open a little longer!. Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar is extending its operating hours and adding on dinner items!. Full Circle Cafè is open Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
WNDU
‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
WNDU
Michiana remembers Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana came together to say farewell to a beloved athlete, mentor, and friend. The celebration of life service for Garvin Roberson was held at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, which some are nicknaming “The House that Garvin Built.”. “I’m so, so, so pleased, even going...
95.3 MNC
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
