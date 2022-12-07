Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police were called to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday morning when a 35-year old woman was brought in with gunshot wounds. She ended up dying from her injuries. Read more here:
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
West Seneca restaurant/brewery preps for Dec. 13 opening
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After two-plus years of development, The Ridge has set an opening date of Dec. 13 in West Seneca. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant/brewery will open at 555 Orchard Park Road, a former auto dealership property that most recently housed Funk Lawn Care. The Ridge capitalized on the...
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
RPD, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted individual on Portland Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90
Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
Amherst PD: Multiple robberies in Eggertsville
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police says there has been multiple robberies in the area of Eggertsville in the past two days. They say on a few occasions, victims had their sneakers taken. Amherst Police is reminding residents to be vigilant throughout their neighborhoods for anyone suspicious. They say if anyone has camera footage or […]
Teen Driver In Deadly Kia Crash On 33 In Buffalo To Remain In Adult Court
The teenage driver of the stolen Kia that crashed on the Kensington Expressway at the 33 in Buffalo will remain in adult court. The 16-year-old male, Julian Armstead, has been charged in connection to the deaths of four teenagers. He was arraigned on the charges against him on November 22, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part Judge. Armstead was charged with the following offenses:
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Niagara Falls Police still working to identify pedestrian sent to trauma ICU after crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is still working to identify a pedestrian that was sent the the trauma ICU after he was hit by a car. The police are still working to identify the victim. The victim is being described as a Black male about 60 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and a 160 pounds with short black hair.
firefighternation.com
Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
‘There’s definitely positive signs’: Teen paralyzed after she was hit by a drunk driver makes progress at ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock was supposed to be enjoying her senior year of high school, but for the last three months, she’s been in the hospital. Kranock, an 18-year-old from Cuba, N.Y., continues her road to recovery after being hit by a car back in September. The collision left her partially paralyzed. Kranock […]
BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
buffalospree.com
Buffalo’s 2022 Tom & Jerry line-up
For the last seven years, people searching for the elusive and hyper-seasonal Tom & Jerry have been landing on a story we published back in 2015. Since then, the collective’s love for the boozy holiday elixir has only grown. Once, only a few local taverns specialized in the fussy-to-make holiday treat. Today, the number of Western New York locations offering the Tom & Jerry has expanded. Post-pandemic, we thought we’d make a few calls and send a bunch of DMs and emails to round up a reliable Tom & Jerry hit list for pros and first-timers.
Kulback's building National Grid response center in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The brick, 55,000-square-foot building under construction on Cemetery Road in Lancaster might not impress passersby during the summer months. But come winter and storms, the building will take on greater importance for the northern and eastern suburbs. When the $8.45 million building is completed in early...
Comments / 2