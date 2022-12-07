Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory
HONG KONG — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China that led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production. Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement on one of its official...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits. Some hospital staff are staying home, while others are back to work after being infected. After years of trying to track the virus down to every last infection, the government now says that’s essentially impossible — but it’s not clear what that means for reporting the most serious cases. While major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have invested heavily in health care, second- and third-tier cities and communities in the vast rural hinterland have far fewer resources to deal with a major outbreak.
European Markets Fall After Hawkish Fed Comments; Stoxx 600 Down 1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks retreated Thursday as global markets dip following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding 2% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
DOJ and SEC Charge Social Media Influencers in Alleged $100 Million Stock Pump-And-Dump Scheme
Federal prosecutors and the SEC charged eight social media influencers in an alleged conspiracy in which Twitter and Discord were used to commit securities fraud. The separate criminal and civil complaints allege the defendants illicitly made more than $100 million. The scheme involved hyping interest in certain securities in order...
Tech Industry Group Sues to Block California Law Designed to Protect Kids Online Over Free Speech Concerns
Tech industry group NetChoice is suing the state of California to block its new Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which it claims violates the First Amendment. The group's members include Amazon, Google, Meta, TikTok and Twitter. NetChoice previously sued Texas and Florida over their social media laws that seek to poke...
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas After U.S. Files Criminal Charges
The cofounder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX was arrested in the Bahamas after the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York shared a sealed indictment with the Bahamian government. His arrest is the first concrete move by regulators to hold individuals accountable for the...
Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was called off as it was about to begin after flight controllers noticed a stream of liquid spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed.
