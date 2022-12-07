ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory

HONG KONG — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China that led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production. Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement on one of its official...
The Associated Press

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC San Diego

China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says

Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
The Associated Press

A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction

BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits. Some hospital staff are staying home, while others are back to work after being infected. After years of trying to track the virus down to every last infection, the government now says that’s essentially impossible — but it’s not clear what that means for reporting the most serious cases. While major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have invested heavily in health care, second- and third-tier cities and communities in the vast rural hinterland have far fewer resources to deal with a major outbreak.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Fall After Hawkish Fed Comments; Stoxx 600 Down 1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks retreated Thursday as global markets dip following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding 2% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
NBC San Diego

Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022

Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
ARIZONA STATE

