FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Jackson Boone, Nolan Gilbert, Dylan Levis lead Cumberland Valley to tourney win over Hershey
While it may have taken some a year or so to accomplish, Cumberland Valley’s boys’ basketball program can now safely say it went from worst to first – when the chatter turns toward the outcome of the 17th annual Hershey Tip-Off Tournament – and there’s empirical evidence to prove everything happened.
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Greenwood girls basketball is aiming for post-season
With the Perry County tournament and the beginning of the season looming, Greenwood basketball hopes for another post season year and this time with a winning record. Last season, the Wildcats started with a loss against Susquenita at the Perry County Tournament. The losses continued for Greenwood as it went...
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
West Perry girls basketball shoots for a winning season
After the up and down season last year, West Perry basketball is ready to come back and get to work. The Mustangs ended last year 9-9 overall and 4-7 in the Mid-Penn Conference, with no postseason appearance. They are hoping to improve and make it to the big stage. Starting...
Susquenita wrestling working to continue and build upon last season’s successes
After sending multiple wrestlers to districts for the first time since the 1980′s in 2021, Susquenita was able to keep the success going, this time going to states in 2022. The year started with two losses at the Perry County Tournament after finishing No. 10 at the Mule Classic.
QB Ryan Palmieri leads Pine-Richland, once 1-3, to victory over Imhotep Charter for state 5A football crown
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Overcoming frustration and adversity was a hallmark of the Pine-Richland football team throughout a season that started with a 1-3 record and later morphed into a District 7, 5A championship. So, what more could the Rams do for an encore?. They squandered two golden scoring...
Gracen Nutt, Alaina Sweet lead Mechanicsburg past Cedar Crest
Gracen Nutt and Alaina Sweet combined to help lead Mechanicsburg to a 32-23 win over Cedar Crest Saturday. Nutt and Sweet each had eight points. Jayden Eager added seven points for the Wildcats.
Chance Yanoski, Josh Smith lead Mechanicsburg past West York
Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith led the way Saturday as Mechanicsburg knocked off West York, 52-46. Yanoski had 20 points and Smith had 18. Justin Bardo added six points, Seth Brubaker four and Spencer Nolan three.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Nolan Gilbert leads four in double-figures as Cumberland Valley down Allentown Allen in tourney
While Cumberland Valley’s basketball-playing squad may have uncorked one of those typical opening-night performances that feature plenty of good as well as some not-so-good, David Vespignani walked out of Hershey High School Friday night pleased that his Eagles were on the winning side of a physical scrap. And thanks...
Alfonso Burnett scores 19 but Susquehanna Township falls to Muhlenberg
Xzayvion Robertson scored 28 points Saturday for Muhlenberg in a 95-55 win over Susquehanna Township. Alex Collado added 16 for Muhlenberg (4-1) and Josh Alcantara had 12. Luis Valentin, J’Daniel Mosquera and Colin McGovern each had seven points, and Kyle Archie had six. Alfonso Burnett led Susquehanna Township (0-3)...
Jayla Koser scores 11 but its not enough Middletown against York Suburban
Jayla Koser had 11 points and eight rebounds Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Middletown in a 46-31 loss to York Suburban. Addison Huber and Syncere Matthews each added seven points for the Blue Raiders.
Cedar Crest drops Harrisburg in Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament
Harrisburg dropped a 52-36 decision to Cedar Crest Friday in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament. The Falcons will face off against Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s Championship, while the Cougars will go up against Elco in the Consolation. Ah’nae Robinson and Sanaai Henry paced the Cougars with 12...
Lower Dauphin rebounds from sting of a Northern loss with 6th-place finish at Penn Manor Tournament
Lower Dauphin is still trying to find its footing as a Keystone Division contender, but coach David Wuestner’s group is as well-positioned as it has been in a long time to win its share of duals. The next step will be for a growing team with few seniors to learn how to get over the top in tight duals and turn them into wins, but Lower Dauphin’s rebound effort at this weekend’s Penn Manor Tournament could be a good start.
