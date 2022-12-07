ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title

Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Greenwood girls basketball is aiming for post-season

With the Perry County tournament and the beginning of the season looming, Greenwood basketball hopes for another post season year and this time with a winning record. Last season, the Wildcats started with a loss against Susquenita at the Perry County Tournament. The losses continued for Greenwood as it went...
GREENWOOD, SC
PennLive.com

HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin rebounds from sting of a Northern loss with 6th-place finish at Penn Manor Tournament

Lower Dauphin is still trying to find its footing as a Keystone Division contender, but coach David Wuestner’s group is as well-positioned as it has been in a long time to win its share of duals. The next step will be for a growing team with few seniors to learn how to get over the top in tight duals and turn them into wins, but Lower Dauphin’s rebound effort at this weekend’s Penn Manor Tournament could be a good start.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy