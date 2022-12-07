Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO