Providence, RI

Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
BRISTOL, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fall River man charged with breaking into cars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WARREN, RI
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in downtown Providence, police search for 3 suspects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after a botched robbery downtown. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

