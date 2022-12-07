Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
ABC6.com
Shots fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shots were fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue. The altercation between...
Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
Warwick police searching for man missing for a month
Police said 53-year-old Sean P. O'Neil left his apartment Thursday evening and has not returned.
Woonsocket police seek person of interest in church rectory break-in
Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.
Fall River man charged with breaking into cars
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
ABC6.com
Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Man stabbed in Providence; 3 suspects sought
Police said officers were called to Weybosset Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the victim sitting on the sidewalk outside a hotel.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in downtown Providence, police search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after a botched robbery downtown. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old...
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
Comments / 0