Schuylkill County, PA

Coroner IDs woman found dead in burning Limerick home

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The Montgomery County coroner has released the name of a woman found dead after a house fire on Tuesday. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of the farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp Pike in Limerick Township. The coroner says...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road. An official told abc27 around...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash

WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Man pleads guilty in Hellertown stabbing

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County man has admitted to stabbing and injuring his wife in Hellertown last December. Joshua Hoch pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide in the incident on Dec. 6, 2021, said the county district attorney's office. He's set to be sentenced in February. Hoch, who was...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Dump truck rolls over in Lehigh Twp.

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County communications confirms first responders were called to a dump truck rollover crash in Lehigh Township. Officials were called to the incident in the 300 block of Lehigh Drive around 2:50 p.m. The truck was blocking two lanes of traffic. No word on injuries.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
'We're all kind of lost': Berks towns left without ambulance service

BIRDSORO, Pa. – A change in ambulance services has a few Berks towns searching for a new direction. "We're all kind of lost. We're not sure what we're going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for the borough of Birdsboro. "Other services are limited." Birdsboro, along with Amity...
BIRDSBORO, PA
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
READING, PA
Forks Township land destined for use as a warehouse sold for $5.5 million, county records show

A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million. The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

