WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs woman found dead in burning Limerick home
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The Montgomery County coroner has released the name of a woman found dead after a house fire on Tuesday. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of the farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp Pike in Limerick Township. The coroner says...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
abc27.com
Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road. An official told abc27 around...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 police departments in Schuylkill County get grants totaling over $1 million to buy cameras
More than $1 million in state grants will buy equipment for three county police departments. Frackville Borough was awarded $655,940 for a variety of equipment, including protective vests, security cameras, mobile radios and vehicles. Minersville Borough was awarded $64,530 to install a camera system on Sunbury Street. Pottsville was awarded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
WOLF
Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash
WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA to announce update in investigation of missing Sellersville woman Thursday
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney is set to release new information on the disappearance of a Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. It comes just over two months since Beth Capaldi went missing, and just a week after investigators were seen at her home in hazmat suits. Bucks County...
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man pleads guilty in Hellertown stabbing
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County man has admitted to stabbing and injuring his wife in Hellertown last December. Joshua Hoch pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide in the incident on Dec. 6, 2021, said the county district attorney's office. He's set to be sentenced in February. Hoch, who was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck rolls over in Lehigh Twp.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County communications confirms first responders were called to a dump truck rollover crash in Lehigh Township. Officials were called to the incident in the 300 block of Lehigh Drive around 2:50 p.m. The truck was blocking two lanes of traffic. No word on injuries.
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Gas Explosion Blows Up Home In Dauphin County (DEVELOPING)
A struck gas line appears to have leveled a home in Dauphin County, according to crews on the scene. A home in the 3200 block of Crest Road near the intersection with Northway Road in Susquehanna Township exploded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to emergency dispatch. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs, Lehigh County to make announcement about Coca-Cola Park renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to make an announcement on renovations at their home field. The team and Lehigh County planned a news conference for Friday afternoon to make an "important announcement" about construction progress at Coca-Cola Park. Officials did not comment further. Watch the 1...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We're all kind of lost': Berks towns left without ambulance service
BIRDSORO, Pa. – A change in ambulance services has a few Berks towns searching for a new direction. "We're all kind of lost. We're not sure what we're going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for the borough of Birdsboro. "Other services are limited." Birdsboro, along with Amity...
WFMZ-TV Online
DOJ, Schuylkill County looking to settle their parts of lawsuit against county commissioner
The Department of Justice and Schuylkill County are seeking to settle their parts of a lawsuit against commissioner George Halcovage. A court filing from earlier this week shows a hearing scheduled for next Wednesday to pick a date for settlement talks. Schuylkill County was named in a lawsuit brought by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner attend event
MOUNT CARBON — Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner were invited to a Wednesday evening event at the American Hose Fire Company No. 2 station. Howard Merrick, chairman of the county party, had asked those who had told him they might be interested in seeking a board...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Township land destined for use as a warehouse sold for $5.5 million, county records show
A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million. The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
