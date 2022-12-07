Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Franklin downs Edna 41-13 to advance to third straight Texas state championship game
Cort Lowry throws two touchdown passes as the Lions remain undefeated
Photo Gallery: Auburn loses to Memphis 82-73
Auburn is undefeated no more. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against the Memphis Tigers, losing 82-73 Saturday in Atlanta. The Tigers’ defense who h has carried them throughout the season was nowhere to be found in State Farm Arena as Memphis dominated around the rim and shot 50% from the floor.
Times Gazette
Lady Tigers pull away from Washington
GREENFIELD — It was a matchup of longtime rivals as the Lady Lions of Washington High School visited historic McClain High School to take on the Lady Tigers Wednesday, Dec. 7. Both teams struggled in their shooting on this night, especially in the first half, before McClain emerged with...
Comments / 0