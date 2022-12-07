ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.

Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can.

Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way.

Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house but does not live there. He told CBS4 off camera that his nephew, who does, is the prime suspect in this murder investigation. Authorities did not respond when CBS4's Joe Gorchow asked to confirm a suspect.

Gorchow saw the tactical gear, including one man carrying a U.S. Marshalls shield. Law enforcement gathered at a house across the street from where the body was found. They breached the home, lights flashing, and then quietly exited. They huddled outside, and then some left the scene.

Police said they executed a search warrant of the home but provided no further details.

One neighbor, who felt more comfortable talking off camera, believes she knows the victim and the circumstances around his death. CBS4 reached out to Miami Gardens PD to confirm, but they have yet to do so.

Authorities also did not provide details on a potential suspect or information regarding the ongoing investigation.

All the people Gorchow spoke to did not feel comfortable talking on camera but shared their concerns about what had happened in their neighborhood.

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
