royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
fox5dc.com

LCPS calls for emergency school board meeting after firing superintendent

ASHBURN, Va. - Loudoun County school board members are holding a meeting Thursday where they are expected to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Smith as acting superintendent. The school district called for the emergency meeting Wednesday night after firing the previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, over a scathing report...
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report

ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School

A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO...
FORESTVILLE, MD
WTOP

Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

