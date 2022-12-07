Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
WTOP
Police: ‘Suspicious’ death in Arlington Co. park under investigation
A man has died after police found him unresponsive in a park in Arlington, Virginia, Friday night. The man’s death, which police are calling suspicious, remains under investigation. The Arlington County Police Department received a report of “trouble unknown” just before 10 p.m. According to a statement...
Loudoun County School Board holds emergency meeting for superintendent vacancy
The Loudoun County School Board has scheduled an "emergency meeting" for Thursday night in order to discuss the vacant position of superintendent.
WSET
'They knew': Loudoun Co. school board slammed for not firing Superintendent Ziegler sooner
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County school board member Andrew Hoyler says he was shocked the school board unanimously voted to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler. “I was really surprised when I saw it was a unanimous vote,” Hoyler told 7News. “I had made it clear I was...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
fox5dc.com
LCPS calls for emergency school board meeting after firing superintendent
ASHBURN, Va. - Loudoun County school board members are holding a meeting Thursday where they are expected to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Smith as acting superintendent. The school district called for the emergency meeting Wednesday night after firing the previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, over a scathing report...
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
fox5dc.com
3 teens overdose from Fentanyl in Prince William County, says police
WASHINGTON - Three teens have overdosed on Fentanyl in Prince William County in the past week, according to police. On Dec. 3, police responded to a home in Manassas for an unresponsive 17-year-old male. The family began CPR and administered Narcan while alerting medical services, but the teen died. On...
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
WTOP
1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School
A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. leaders approve plan to study the impacts of illegal segregation
The Board of Supervisors in Loudoun County, Virginia, approved funding for a study looking at the impacts of illegal segregation, which occurred in the county for 14 years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case. The study will be conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center for...
WTOP
Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case
Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
NBC Washington
Ninth Grader Hospitalized, Another In Custody, After Shooting Locks Down Suitland High School: Police
Suitland High School was on lockdown on Thursday after a ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of the District Heights, Maryland, campus, police and Prince George's County Public Schools said. Just after 10 a.m., the single student victim was shot during a "physical altercation" outside the school building, PGCPS...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
